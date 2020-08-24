LHHNY: Yandy Smith Says Chrissy Lampkin And Friends Tried To “Sneak” Attack Her At Hotel After On-Camera Confrontation

Yandy Smith and Chrissy Lampkin have had their fair share of drama displayed on Love and Hip Hop New York, but according to Smith, she was very close to being the victim of an attack from Lampkin that played out when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Even though LHHNY ended abruptly in March, VH1 just released a behind-the-scenes video where both Smith and Lampkin were asked to watch a confrontation that played out between them in a Miami club during Season 2. It took place after Smith stopped working for Jim Jones as his manager due to Lampkin, Jones’s longtime partner, feeling as though he was being instructed not spend so much money on her. The tension was serious.

In the scene, Lampkin told Smith to meet her outside to fight. When Smith wasn’t having it, she called Jim to let him know she was going to “kill this b—h” and proceeded to go after her co-star, kicking her when she couldn’t get closer. At the end of that scene, Lampkin waited outside for Smith, who after some drinks with friends, was escorted out of the club’s back door by a show producer. When the cameras cut off afterward, that’s when things turned chaotic.

“So this is what you guys don’t know. This is where the night got interesting,” Smith said. “Mendeecees [Harris] decided to pop up and surprise me. I get a call from him. ‘Yan, why do I see Chrissy here with a bunch of people, Jim here, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. We just finished shooting. Maybe she’s chillin.'”

That’s when he informed her that “they’re waiting for you.”

“We get halfway to the hotel and my husband says, ‘Don’t even come here because it’s about to be a situation I’m about to handle on my own.’ Now when that man speaks in that tone, I don’t usually listen, but when he speaks in that tone, oh I listened,” she continued.

“Needless to say, after about 15, 20 minutes, I got the call. ‘You can come now.’ I came, all was well. But I get to my room and my room key’s not working. I’m like why is my room key not working? I went downstairs and I said, ‘Hey my key to my room is not working.’ And they said, ‘What’s your room number?’ I told them my room number. They said, ‘Oh your sister and her friends were here because she said they left something in your room.’ You know me, I’m an only child. I don’t have no sister. No ma’am! I don’t have no sister trying to get in my room,” she added. “Now could you imagine me coming back to my hotel after taking shots, after partying, to a full-blown attack? Now if that ain’t some sneak — well, you know, the sneak happened the first time with Kim [Vanderhee]. So why would I not get sneaked? Yeah, I guess that’s her style. But nah, Mendeecees stayed 10 toes down and was like, it ain’t happening.”

Smith maintains that despite losing her opportunity to work with Jones due to bad blood with Lampkin, and the confrontation in the nightclub, that weekend changed her life for the better.

“The weekend that I quit and all that stuff happened was the weekend that I got pregnant with Omere,” Smith said. “Thank you Chrissy! Amazing. My life changed after that night. ‘Preciate you.”

As for Lampkin, she says she has no regrets about her behavior, and to this day, has no interest in making peace with Smith.

“I don’t regret it! I don’t regret the way I felt about her then or the way I feel about her now,” she said. “It was messy what she did. I don’t expect anything else from her,”

“That b—h could be standing right here and I could be standing right there and I don’t see her,” Lampkin added. “She knows better than to do anything. Speak. Look. You know, just some things just can’t be mended.”