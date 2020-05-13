Someone Joked That We’re Going To Be In Quarantine Until Jim Jones Marries Chrissy Lampkin, And She Responded

Kudos to Chrissy Lampkin for having a good sense of humor. The Love and Hip Hop New York star proved she can laugh at herself after someone turned her life into a meme.

The beauty shared the meme to her Instagram that joked, “We gone be on lockdown until Jim Jones marry Chrissy.” She responded with a caption that read, “Dis how ya’ll gone do me ???!!!!!” followed by plenty of laughing emojis.

Some people commented on the post by saying, “Well we gonna be locked down FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR” and “Sis marry him so we can come out!!!! Save ussss lol.” Others commended the star for being able to poke fun at her circumstances.

“This is the exactly why I dig ya. You don’t care about the foolishness,” a commenter wrote on Instagram. “You are happy have peace joy and love and rock the good good. People always going [sic] talk. Most important is what you say about you.”

People have had plenty to say over the years about the fact that Chrissy and Jim have been together about 16 years and haven’t married. Though she ended up proposing to him in Season 1 of LHHNY, and he would follow up by proposing to her in Season 2, they never made it down the aisle. In Season 10, the comeback season for the couple, Chrissy revealed that she was no longer interested in marrying Jim, but definitely wanted to stay with him.

“From inception, people have always had something to say about our relationship. It’s partly my fault because I proposed to you,” she said to him in a recent scene. “After that proposal, we didn’t get married because we weren’t ready and you’ve asked for marriage after that and I wasn’t ready. We’re still together. We have a crazy bond, nobody can tear it apart. We’ve been together, what? A million years? And if marriage never happens, I don’t feel a way about it anymore because marriage doesn’t complete us.”

“I just want you to to know, I’m with you. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she added after he told her that he did indeed still want to tie the knot with her. “I know people that get married and then divorced in a year. They get it annulled in six months. We’re fine the way we are.”