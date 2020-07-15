Yandy Smith, Porsha Williams Among 87 Protesters Arrested During Sit-In At Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Home

87 people were arrested Tuesday during a demonstration staged at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, WDRB reports. The sit-in, during which protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, was organized by social justice organization Until Freedom.

Demonstrators gathered and sat on the lawn of Cameron’s St. Matthews home around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. Some protestors came from other states such as Georgia and New York to show solidarity and call for the arrest of the Louisville Metro Police officers responsible for Taylor’s death.

“We know what it is like trying to get accountability from a police force that has 39,000 officers. What better way can we stand in solidarity than come out here and make sure we’re supporting our brothers and sisters and how to non-violently demand justice,” Charlene Pinto said.

“For all the folks screaming ‘blue lives matter,’ I want to remind you you’re not born into this life in a uniform … you choose that career and that profession, and you’re supposed to be a civil servant,” Pinto went on.

87 protestors were arrested — including Tamika D. Mallory and reality stars Yandy Smith and Porsha Williams. All were charged with trespassing.

Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, captured footage of her sister being led away in handcuffs, which she later uploaded to Instagram, writing: