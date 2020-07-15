Yandy Smith, Porsha Williams Among 87 Protesters Arrested During Sit-In At Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Home
87 people were arrested Tuesday during a demonstration staged at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, WDRB reports. The sit-in, during which protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, was organized by social justice organization Until Freedom.
Demonstrators gathered and sat on the lawn of Cameron’s St. Matthews home around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. Some protestors came from other states such as Georgia and New York to show solidarity and call for the arrest of the Louisville Metro Police officers responsible for Taylor’s death.
“We know what it is like trying to get accountability from a police force that has 39,000 officers. What better way can we stand in solidarity than come out here and make sure we’re supporting our brothers and sisters and how to non-violently demand justice,” Charlene Pinto said.
“For all the folks screaming ‘blue lives matter,’ I want to remind you you’re not born into this life in a uniform … you choose that career and that profession, and you’re supposed to be a civil servant,” Pinto went on.
87 protestors were arrested — including Tamika D. Mallory and reality stars Yandy Smith and Porsha Williams. All were charged with trespassing.
Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, captured footage of her sister being led away in handcuffs, which she later uploaded to Instagram, writing:
“She has always been fearless. You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God, please protect them.”
As of Wednesday morning, only 20 of the 87 protesters arrested were released. According to Yandy Smith, all were charged with one felony and two misdemeanors.
Following the protest, Attorney General Cameron released a statement claiming that authorities are still committed to a “thorough and fair” investigation.
“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.’ That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community,” he wrote. “Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”
If you’re wondering how you can do your part, you can call the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 502-574-8477 to demand the release of the protestors who remain in custody.