One Of Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mothers Still Has Words For Yandy Smith: “She Knows She Dont Want To Fight Me”

It’s been years since Yandy Smith did battle on Love and Hip Hop New York with partner Mendeecees Harris‘s baby mothers, Samantha Wallace and Erika Deshazo. There arguments and attempts to hash out their drama all culminated in that reunion drama in 2017 where Yandy’s sister-in-law and Samantha almost came to blows. But instead of that happening, as security stepped in, Samantha ended up getting attacked from behind by members of the audience. The attackers were reportedly Yandy’s sister and a friend. It was quite the chaotic scene. In case you need a refresher:

Three years later, if you bring up the incident to Samantha, she still feels a way about it, and rightfully so.

Site Urban Belle Magazine captured some comments the mother of Mendeecees’ eldest son made on Instagram in reference to getting attacked at the reunion. At one point, Yandy jumped up before the melee began while Samantha was arguing with Mendeecees’ sister, doing so as though to get physical before people from her circle went on the attack. Samantha said Yandy “knows she dont want to fight me.” She also said that despite what people may have thought they saw, Yandy never put laid hands on her. “you aint see sh-t,” she told a commenter, “she knows better.”

Another commenter tried to then say that it was too bad that Samantha can’t come back to the reality series, however, she made it clear that that was her decision.

“cant?” she wrote. “DONT WANT TO just not my lane you live an learn.”

When we interviewed Yandy in January prior to Mendeecees’ release, we asked her if all of his kids had been able to spend time together while he was in prison. Her energy was that she no longer had conflict with Samantha or Erika at this point, nor did she want there to be any in the future.

“So all of the holidays and birthdays they spend together. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” she said. “These kids grew up together. Their father was adamant about them being raised together, so I think sometimes us women, we just get in our own way. I think that when the progress, development and love for your children are at the forefront of relationships, then you figure things out, and I think that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do.”

When asked if the two mothers not being on the show anymore helped to make things more peaceful, she remarked that they “never should have come on the show” in the first place because the cameras cause people to feel the need to perform and create drama when it’s not necessary.

“Sometimes I think people just feel like, it seems like especially with me because I have such a peaceful life, I have no drama, I really have no drama with friends, no drama with family, me and Mendeecees don’t have drama, that when people get on the show, for whatever reason it’s like, let’s turn up the heat! I’m like, we ain’t gotta turn up the heat! We don’t have to do it,” she said. “So it’s always me like, no, we don’t have to do that! Stop. And I’m alone in that battle because people want to turn up the heat. I’m like, we ain’t had no problems before this show, so why now you want to act like we’ve got a problem? It’s ridiculous.”