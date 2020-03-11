Kimbella On Yandy Saying She “Deserved” Infamous Beat Down From Chrissy: “That Could Have Never Been My Sister Or My Friend”

Kimbella James, formerly known as Vanderhee, recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to show support to her husband Juelz Santana, as she and Santana’s brother/manager Jermaine “Twin” James helped to release his latest album, #FreeSantana. During the conversation, they talked about his imprisonment and past drug addiction, as well as Love and Hip Hop drama with co-stars Yandy Smith and Chrissy Lampkin. The latter subject ended up taking up most of the 22-minute interview, with Kimbella venting about how she feels the crux of her drama with Yandy has to do with the fact that she says her former BFF said she “deserved” the beating she received from Chrissy Lampkin in Season 2. She said once Yandy found out that she and Chrissy had buried their drama, she turned on her.

“That’s the issue that I have. That fight happened and I don’t know why we’re still talking about it 10 years later,” she said. “At the end of the day, me and Chrissy decided to sit down…she ended up apologizing, we put everything on the table and we decided to move on as two grown women. Now fast forward, [Yandy] decided to continue to be mad about that situation for I don’t know why. Why are you now still talking about this issue that was 10 years ago that we decided to move forward from? I don’t know what the f–k she’s mad at.”

There was a scene during Season 10 where, following Kimbella running back to Chrissy to tell her that Yandy, Jonathan Fernandez and Cyn Santana (but Yandy specifically) were making light of her house foreclosure situation, Yandy talked about Chrissy and Kimbella’s fight. She talked in exaggerated tones about how bad the fight was for Kimbella, noting that she ended up with her vagina exposed when she was being dragged around on the floor. Kimbella says there’s no going back from that, especially since Yandy didn’t feel the need to apologize.

“Instead of her doing that, she decided to say, ‘Well since you called me a fake b—h, I decided that you deserved that.’ Once those words came out of her mouth it was all bets off for me,” she said, alluding to her decision to throw a drink at Yandy at a later event. “That could have never been my sister or my friend. Obviously you’ve been thinking of this this way for 10 years or however long its been.”

