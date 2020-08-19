“I Ain’t Never Leavin’ My B—h”: After Unfollowing Him Amid Split Rumors, Dennis McKinley Has A Message For Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley go back and forth so much, it’s hard to take their breakups seriously. Yet McKinley’s recent and super extra attempt to get a message to her through fans has us thinking that maybe she’s done trying to make it work with The Original Hot Dog Factory owner.

He posted a photo of Williams, which she had used to promote her Go Naked Hair wig line this week. As the caption, he recited some lines from a song by rapper MoneyBagg Yo (Megan Thee Stallion’s ex), and asked fans to go to her page and let her know what he had to say. He deemed this necessary because she no longer follows him on social media, and he’s not following her, which could mean that he’s been blocked from her page (and possibly from contacting her offline, too).

“Somebody go to P page tell her, ‘I ain’t never leavin’ my b—h, she a dime, Why would I switch out for a dime for a penny?’ he wrote.”

You can check out the message, captured by The Neighborhood Talk:

However, McKinley’s request didn’t last long. He shared but eventually deleted his post.

There have been rumors swirling that the couple called it quits yet again, especially after she shared a photo of herself last week looking red hot, literally, with the caption, “You was really really lucky” and the hashtag, “#Ova.”

The couple have split up and reunited before though, as previously noted. She deleted just about every photo of him from her page a few months ago. And most notably, she gave her fiance the boot after finding out he cheated on her during her pregnancy with their daughter, Pilar. Still, they reunited after doing some counseling, which was shown on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and after he proposed again. Afterward, she always seemed cautiously optimistic because they share a child.

“I think every relationship is a work in progress,” she said on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year. “We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself. Add us in there too, baby.”

