Uh Oh: Porsha Williams Deleted Just About Every Photo Of Dennis McKinley From Her Instagram Page

Just in time for spring cleaning, it seems Porsha Williams has washed her Instagram page of just about all recent photos of fiancé Dennis McKinley.

The 38-year-old still follows him, but aside from three pictures we saw, that all had to do with their daughter Pilar Jhena, she’s opted to remove about two years worth of his presence from her account. No Father’s Day message from last June, no past trips or holiday family images, and nothing from when she first introduced him as her significant other nearly two years ago. All that’s left where he can be spotted is a Halloween and post-birth photo, as well as one other gif-filled slideshow of a very active PJ:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TWD_hHEGK/?igshid=48lxev8anog0

This erasure comes as vlogger Tasha K, who initially alleged last year that Dennis had been unfaithful (which proved to be true), recently claimed that Porsha broke up with Dennis again and that life post-break up will play out on the next season of RHOA.

In addition to that, these developments are currently playing out as a new RHOA After Show clip was released this week of Porsha sharing that Dennis didn’t cheat just because of her postpartum depression, but that he stepped out on her during a very vulnerable time because he simply wanted to. It was something he had to own during their couples therapy sessions.

“When he told me he cheated because of postpartum depression, I took it and it rolled right off my back like water off of a duck’s back,” she said. “Because first of all, we still had sex. He was my biggest support system while I was going through it, so all of that, I knew that was just something that maybe had a piece of it, but I knew that wasn’t the whole reason of why he stepped out.”

“People when they talk about infidelity, they try to make up these big, big deep reasons, and really what it was could have been that we got together so fast and this chick was still there. Maybe I wasn’t around and he went back and just made a phone call. It could really be simple. It doesn’t have to be that deep,” she added. “I think once we kept going to counseling, it came to, you did it because it was selfish and it’s because that’s something you wanted to do.”

The couple went public as a couple in 2018. They announced September 2018 that they were expecting, and he proposed to her a month later. The pair struggled to share space in her home and even to come to an agreement about a prenuptial agreement in Season 12. It also didn’t help that earlier this year he was spotted hanging out with other women at all times of the early morning instead of being at home.

It’s unclear if she deleted the images because the couple truly are done, but whatever is going on will come to light soon enough.