Dennis McKinley Responds To Video Of Him Out For Late-Night Meal With Group Of Women Who Aren’t Porsha: “I Can’t Eat?”

Could Dennis McKinley be stepping out again?

That was the question some had after the The Original Hot Dog Factory CEO was spotted eating out, not at his restaurant, but at a diner with a group of women that didn’t include his fiancée Porsha Williams.

In the footage, which was sent to Radar Online, Dennis sits in between the women eating and chatting before catching the individual taping him. As for what he was allegedly seen doing off-camera, the source present at the Majestic Diner in Atlanta on Saturday when Dennis came in around 4 a.m. claimed the women were flirtatious with him. They said one claimed she met Dennis after he “slid into her DMs” via Instagram.

“The girl in black had her head on his shoulder,” the individual told the publication. “It was like he was on a date with all of them.”

Further giving that impression, the source claimed that Dennis paid the bill for the table.

Since the video came out, Dennis has responded. In an already expired (or perhaps deleted) InstaStory that was obtained by Neighborhood Talk, he posted a message that said, “I Can’t Eat?” and left it at that.

As for Porsha, she posted a picture of herself in a wicker chair on Thursday from her trip to Jamaica with the caption, “Nothing will stop my happy 2020!” The photo was posted with comments not allowed, which was likely to avoid any questions or comments about what Dennis is or isn’t doing.

While the video isn’t necessarily super incriminating as his hands only seem to be on his plate of food, it’s not the best look that Dennis was out here with a bevvy of women late at night. Even if it’s innocent and they are all just friends, it brings unnecessary negative attention to Porsha. Here’s to hoping it was harmless though for the sake of Porsha and baby PJ. Still, if it is, Dennis is going to have to clean it up based on his past.

Dennis and Porsha split last year for a period after he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” he said on Real Housewives of Atlanta. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

Despite his indiscretions, the pair were able to reunite and get engaged again. Will this video impact that engagement in any way? We’ll have to wait and see.