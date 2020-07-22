Porsha Williams To Release Memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha: “I Am More Than A Soundbite Or A Headline Or A Rumor”

Porsha Williams has grown by leaps and bounds since we first met her eight years ago during season five of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Now, the reality star is ready to share her story in written form. Tuesday, Williams announced plans to release her first book, The Pursuit of Porsha.

The memoir, which is slated for a September 2021 release, will explore Williams’s intimate life story including tragic memories and childhood trauma.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” she told People. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings.”

“I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor,” Williams went on, echoing sentiments shared by Mariah Carey, who is also releasing a memoir. “I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

Since viewers first met Williams in 2012, her life has been turned inside out. From her nasty divorce from ex-husband, Kordell Stewart to her most recent relationship challenges stemming from her finacé Dennis McKinley’s affair. Porsha has made her fair share of headlines. Much of her season twelve storyline centered around learning that McKinley had been unfaithful during her pregnancy and the couple’s attempts to salvage their relationship by way of therapy and other restorative efforts.

“I’m terribly disappointed and I’m hurt so — Dennis, it’s just been really hard,” Williams said during a therapy session last season. “All these choices that I’ve had to make, I’ve been having to be strong because we have a daughter. She needs to know that at the end of the day, if Dad is here, he wants to be here. He’s going to be faithful, he’s going to be great to her mom, he’s going to be great to her.”

The Pursuit of Porsha will be published by Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group. Will you be picking up a copy when it is released?