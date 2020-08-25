Preparing For A COVID-19 Roadtrip

In March of 2020, U.S. air travel dropped by 51% compared to 2019, and it’s plummeted far more since then. The fear around air travel is understandable. Imagine being tens of thousands of feet in the air within an enclosed space for hours and you hear someone cough…and cough again…That experience alone could cause someone a panic attack right now. But just because Americans’ fear of flying has skyrocketed, doesn’t mean that their craving for adventure has died. They’re just finding new ways to explore the country.

More and more Americans are hitting the road for that great summer road trip. In fact, so many are doing so that there is some concern road trips could be a new vector for the virus. But, like with any time you step outside of your home during this pandemic, the consequences will rely heavily on the personal responsibility you take. If you have decided to use those backlogged vacation days to rent an RV or load up the van and see the country up close, here are ways to prepare for a COVID-19 road trip.

Find hotels with outdoor entry

If you plan on staying at hotels, do some research and find those with outdoor entry, or multiple entry points. In some cases, hotels have several entrances and exits throughout the property, and you can book a room near one of the less-crowded entrances, allowing you to go in and out without walking through the main lobby, and passing other people.