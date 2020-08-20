Working While Black: 10 Solid Ways To Support Your Fellow Black Woman At Work

As Black people, we are strong supporters of the “drink your water and mind your business” ministry; however, there are some scenarios in which it is our duty to look out for others. One of those scenarios being in the workplace. When it comes to our employment and livelihood, it’s easy to take on an every-woman-for-herself mentality. However, we are so much better when we stick together. So, here are 10 solid ways that you can show up for the other Black women at your job:

Encourage her

If you see that she’s having a particularly tough day or even if her day seems to be going smoothly, never miss an opportunity to offer pleasant words of encouragement. As we strive to advance our careers in a world that is dominated by white men, there are enough voices that will be quick to tell us that we can’t. Always be the voice that says otherwise.