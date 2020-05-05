Sis, Just Drink Your Water: 10 Times When You Should Absolutely Just Mind Your Business

For the most part, Black folks are naturally skilled when it comes to the art of minding our business. However, there are some of us who struggle a little bit in this area and can’t help but meddle in what our friends and family are doing. If this sounds like you, we know you mean well and may even think you are doing well, but here’s a gentle reminder of times when you should definitely just drink your water and mind your business.

When colleagues go rogue

Not everyone is going to follow the rules, but it’s not our place to ring the alarm on folks. As long as their actions don’t directly impact your work or the health of the entire organization, it’s perfectly okay to mind your business — especially if you’re not being paid to supervise.