Working While Black: How Do I Confront Racism At Work Without Losing My Job?

When Gabrielle Union was released from her role at NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” for speaking out against racism and sexism, a message was sent to all Black women working in predominately white spaces.

“It leaves us silenced. That was the point. It leaves us silenced and set up for levels of frustration and stress that are unfair,” said diversity and inclusion strategist Randi Bryant. “In instances like Colin Kaepernick and Gabrielle Union, regardless of how intelligently they do it, how quietly, how respectfully they do it, oftentimes, there’s backlash.”

When celebrities with access to power and wealth are suffering harsh consequences for raising their voices against injustice, it can feel like the average working individual who does not have multiple streams of income and a cushiony bank account doesn’t stand a chance against racism in the workplace. A 2019 survey by Glassdoor showed 42 percent of employees reported experiencing or witnessing racism at work. But Bryant, who authored Neversays: 25 Phrases You Should Never Say to Keep Your Job and Friends, believes that while many of those in power allow racism and sexism to fester by denying the presence of a problem, there are ways to make businesses listen.

Address problems early

First and foremost, Bryant advises that the problem be addressed before you’ve reached your breaking point.

“I think what happens is that, oftentimes, we don’t speak on it and we hold ourselves and we’re quiet, it builds up and explodes and then we’re handling things from an emotional standpoint instead of business,” Bryant explained. “The person who explodes looks like the perpetrator.”

Keep your conversation focused on business

Racism is very emotional. It hurts and angers. But you’re not going to be able successfully convince Bob from accounting that he’s racist.

“Even when you’re dealing with things that hurt, you must handle them professionally. That’s the only way people will listen to you,” said Bryant. “If you say to someone, ‘You are racist or you are sexist,’ the conversation stops. People will not listen to you once you’ve called them a name. No one likes to be titled with that.”

What you can do, however, is let him know that his actions are troubling and make you uncomfortable.

“Instead, you can say, ‘I am uncomfortable with some of the stuff that you say. I want to work with you and I want to have a great relationship within the company.’ This way, it looks like you’re working towards a business solution and not a personal one. You still may think he’s racist, but you’ll never convince them that they’re racist.”

Document everything

In these instances, Bryant advises keeping a running record of all conversations and interactions connected to the offensive behavior.

“You have to handle it the same way you would a business problem. That means documenting what’s going on. Write it down or send yourself an email,” she said.

When one-on-ones don’t work, go to HR

Of course not everyone will be open to changing their ways. When you’ve made an attempt to solve the problem in a one-on-one setting and the behavior continues, go to HR and document that conversation as well.

“Have the conversation and then document that. If the person continues, then you go to HR and then that is documented. And even then, handle it like it is a business issue. Even though it feels personal, handle it like it’s business and that is the way people will listen to you. Businesses listen to business issues. They don’t listen to personal issues. They don’t care if Randi is upset, but if Randi is upset and she documented it, dealt with it professionally and now she can actually go public with it and that can hurt the business. She can sue us, that would hurt the business. She can mess up our reputation, that would hurt the business.”

When we see celebrities like Union and Kaepernick losing their jobs for speaking up, it can be discouraging for the average person dealing with racism and microaggressions at work. But Bryant said there is hope, adding that she has personally witnessed companies change for the better.

“Is there hope? Absolutely. There’s just a way to handle it,” she said. “I see changes. I see businesses realizing they’d better get on the ball.’