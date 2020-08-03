What To Do (And Not Do) When Depression Strikes

If you’re someone who struggles with depression that comes and goes, you’ve likely become familiar with the signs that it’s “coming on.” It’s a scary feeling. It can feel like, well, now this thing is going to take over my life and I don’t know for how long and I don’t know how bad it’s going to be this time. Unlike with a cold or flu, we can’t say for certain, “Symptoms will last for three to seven days.” It’s a very helpless feeling that can seem impossible to derail once it’s already there.

As a psychologist who specializes in major depression, Dr. Margaret Seide, MS, MD, is well versed in what men and women should do when they feel depression coming on. Much of her advice actually pertained to what not to do, as we often have impulses to do things we think will help, but really only do more harm. Here’s what she recommends you do (and not do) when you feel depression coming on.

Understanding the nature of depression

“Depression is in a category of illnesses that we call “relapsing and remitting,” Dr. Seide explained. “For most people it is episodic. If they’ve had one episode or two, they will likely have more.”