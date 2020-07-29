A Psychiatrist Explains When It’s Time To See A Mental Health Professional

It can be hard for people to realize or even admit they’re experiencing trauma right now. Despite things slowing down somewhat, many have been forced to keep working, raise children, and fulfill a host of other personal and professional obligations that may not leave much time for a self check-in. But Whether your poor mental state is temporary and due to circumstances beyond your control, like a pandemic, or it’s a life-long issue that’s always followed you, depression is something that needs to be addressed. Unfortunately, not everyone knows when to seek professional help.

We spoke with New York-based psychiatrist Margaret Seide, MS, MD, who specializes in major depression, anxiety, and panic disorders about when it’s time to speak to a professional. Here’s what she said.

Why it’s hard to know

An interesting point Dr. Seide brought up is that when speaking to a physician or a podiatrist, for example, there is no debate around symptoms. “You have high blood pressure, you have a problem,” Dr. Seide said. The symptoms are quantitative. Patients can’t argue with the numbers on that blood pressure machine, and it’s agreed upon that certain numbers equal a problem.