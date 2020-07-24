A lot of women wonder whether or not they have maternal instincts. If you’re reaching an age when you’re considering having kids, you naturally want to know that you have “the right stuff” to raise children. In addition to having a little living under your belt (so you feel ready to settle down) and having some financial security (so you can pay for the diapers through karate classes through college), you want to know that you have the emotional components necessary to make a great mom. Some women know instantly, “Oh yeah – I have maternal instincts.” Some feel for certain they don’t (though they’re often wrong, and surprise themselves once kids arrive), and some women really just don’t know where they fall in it all. While many of your maternal instincts will hide until you actually have babies – because nothing quite brings them out like a little cooing cutie who has your eyes – there are ways to know if you have those instincts now. You can identify them in some of the things that come up in your social life and work life, or even your current home life, even if there aren’t kids there. Your so-called “maternity” pops up in little ways if you pay attention. So, do you have maternal instincts? Here are some signs.

You care for a sick roommate

If your roommate is sick, that becomes a part of your life until she’s better. You stay home a bit more. You check on her. You make her soup. You pick up supplies from the pharmacy. You feel obligated to help her get better. You don’t just go on about your normal life and say, “Bummer for her!”