15 Ways To Repurpose Leftovers

I know a lot of us are looking for ways to make our groceries last as long as possible right now. We don’t want to have to leave the house any more than necessary, with the stay-at-home order in place. And even those living in cities where that order has been lifted, there is still concern about the coronavirus, and grocery stores can be particularly stressful places as so many individuals pass through them, breathing the same air, and touching the produce and cans and cartons of eggs before deciding which ones they want to take home.

My partner and I are running into a little food issue in which, when he cooks, he wants to make enough food to eat leftovers for four or five meals. I personally can only eat the exact same meal a maximum of three times in a row before the food starts to make me nauseous. I don’t mean to be a princess—that’s just my body’s reaction to having lasagna or curry for the fifth time in a row. This is just one of the quarantine dilemmas we face as a couple. I know it’s a silly one. And I understand my partner’s desire to not cook something new every single day. So our compromise has been repurposing leftovers to turn them into something new, without having to do a ton of work.

A lot of popular foods we tend to make in big batches can actually easily be transformed into something else. We just have to get creative. But it’s a good way to make sure nothing goes to waste, and that I eat chili on day three without gagging. Here are simple and delicious ways to repurpose leftovers.

Chili over eggs

Let’s start with chili, which people tend to make in huge batches. But I can only stomach a big bowl of chili for so many days in a row, which is fine. What I do instead is I make two eggs sunny side up, and I dump my chili on top, with some sliced avocado, cheese, and chives. You can also add roasted Pasilla or Anaheim chili if you have it. I make sourdough toast on the side, and have a yummy chili over eggs brunch or lunch. You can also put poached eggs on top of chili.