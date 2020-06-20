Two Restaurant Owners Gifted Rayshard Brooks’ Family With Car, Scholarships And More

The death of Rayshard Brooks added more fuel to the fiery protests that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd. After he was shot by then Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, more protests broke out in Atlanta and the Wendy’s restaurant where he was shot was burned down. No one was more hurt by his death than his wife and mother of his three children, Tomika Miller. As she grieves the loss of her husband, Miller received a few unexpected gracious gifts that will lighten a few burdens of being a single mother.

Two Atlanta restaurant owners, Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes, came together to gift Miller with a brand new car, three life insurance policies for her children and three scholarships to Clark Atlanta University for her children, TMZ reports. Brooks, 27, left behind his children eight-year-old Blessing, two-year-old Memory and one-year-old Dream. Cole, who owns Slutty Vegan, and Hayes, who owns Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, have taken care of all the costs.

Brooks was shot and killed by Rolfe last week after police were called because Brooks was sleeping in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru. In a few videos of his final moments, Brooks, Rolfe and the other officer present, Devin Brosnan, are seen talking calmly but after he failed a sobriety test and they began to arrest him things got hostile. In another video, Brooks is seen resisting arrest and taking one of their tasers as he escaped from their grip. As he ran away, Rolfe fired and shot him. Rolfe has since been fired from the police department and has been hit with 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. Brosnan, who is on administrative duty, is charged with aggravated assault and violations of oath.

After reviewing 41 minutes of footage, Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said shooting Brooks was not a justifiable act.

“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” Howard said during a press conference last week according to the Washington Post.

In surveillance video, it appears that Rolfe kicked Brooks after he shot him, which Miller tearfully addressed last week at a news conference.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I saw that for myself,” she said. “But I felt everything for myself just by hearing what he went through. And it hurt. It hurt really bad.”