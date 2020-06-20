Another Former Cop Charged In George Floyd’s Death Released From Jail

Another former police officer who was charged in the death of George Floyd has posted bail and has been released from jail. J. Alexander Kueng has been released after posting his $750,000 bail on “bond and conditional release,” according to CNN.

Thomas Lane, another ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death, was released on June 10 after posting his $750,000 bail as well. The other two officers, Tony Thao and Derek Chauvin, are still in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. Kueng, Lane and Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder as he was the one seen in the viral video of Floyd’s death with his knee in his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin’s bail was at set at $1.25 million but he was offered a $1 million bail if he agrees to not leave Minnesota, turn over all of his guns and permits, stay away from Floyd’s family and does not work in law enforcement or security. According to jail records, his bail is still set at $1.25 million. Thao’s bail is set at $1 million. They all have to appear in court on June 29.

All four officers responded after police were called on suspicion that Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day. A few videos of Floyd’s last moments of his life since his death. In one of the videos, Kueng is seen having a tussle with someone in the back of a police car. It’s suspected that Floyd was refusing to get into the car and that led to them having a struggle.

“Kueng held Mr. Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs,” reads a probable cause statement. “(Chauvin) placed his left knee in the area of Mr. Floyd’s head and neck. Mr. Floyd said, ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times and repeatedly said, ‘Mama’ and ‘please,’ as well. (Chauvin) and the other two officers stayed in their positions.”

Floyd’s death led to civil unrest across the country and Black Lives Matter protesters have been marching since late May.