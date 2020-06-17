Former Cop Garrett Rolfe Charged With Felony Murder In Rayshard Brooks Shooting

On Wednesday Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard announced charges against Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta Police Department officer who was recently terminated for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Rolfe will face 11 criminal charges including felony murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison, 11 Alive reports.

Rolfe’s colleague, Devin Brosnan who was present and complicit on the night of Brooks’ death, will also face separate charges including aggravated assault and violation of oath. If convicted he could face one to 20 years.

Rolfe reportedly kicked Brooks while he was on the ground while Brosnan stood on his shoulders while he struggled for his life. Neither officer administered CPR. Brosnan is also willing to testify against Rolfe in the upcoming trial.

“Even in dark times like this, you have to try and see the light, and the positivity of this situation is the courageousness of officer Brosnan to step forward and say what happened was wrong,” said Chris Stewart, a lawyer for Brooks’ family in a statement obtained by CBS News. “It is officers like that who change policing. I know he’ll probably catch all kind of problems and hate. That’s why you become a police officer: Do what’s right.”

On June 12 Rolfe and Brosnan, arrived at a local Wendy’s around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a call regarding an unknown man was asleep in his vehicle. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and became engulfed in a struggle with police who attempted to arrest him during the 42 minute exchange.

Near the end of his life, Brooks, who was shown explaining to officers and complying as shown on the body camera footage, wrestled a taser away from the officers and ran in the opposite direction. Rolfe And Brosnan claimed they were forced to use excessive force after Brooks aimed the taser at the cops. He died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy listed Brooks’ death as a homicide, revealing that he perished from sustaining two gunshot wounds to the back.

According to Howard, the process took time in order to review ballistic evidence. He also concluded that Rolfe was aware Brooks did not serve as a threat because the the taser had already been deployed twice. Prior to his firing Rolfe was the subject of 12 APD conduct investigations, 11 Alive reports.

A day after the shooting went viral, Rolfe was terminated and Brosnan was placed on administrative leave. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also announced that former APD Police Chief Erika Shields would also be resigning as a result.

Demonstrations were held around Atlanta including in front of the Wendy’s where Brooks was murdered, adding to growing tensions and weeks of unrest after the repeated killings of Black people in America. Investigators are looking into two white women accused of arson who reportedly burned down the Wendy’s location.