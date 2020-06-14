Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks’ Fired And Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down

Another killing of a black man by police officers took place and it has lead to more uproar in Atlanta, Georgia. On June 12, Rayshard Brooks was having an altercation with police at a Wendy’s drive thru while being arrested and it sadly led to his death, CNN reports.

Video from a bystander and surveillance show that Brooks was fighting with police officers while being arrested. During their altercation, Brooks was able to take one of the officer’s tasers and escape from their grip. He then used the taser on an officer while he was running away. One of the officers, Garrett Rolfe, then shot Brooks.

Police were called because Brooks was sleeping in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru which was causing an inconvenience to customers. When police arrived, Brooks took a sobriety test and failed.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said the officers did not react in an appropriate manner.

“While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a distinction between what you can do and what you should do,” Bottoms said in a statement.

Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta police force June 13 and the other officer involved named Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had been on the force since 2013. Brosnan joined in 2018.

After Brooks death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields decided to step down.

“I have faith in the mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” Shields said in a statement.

The Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was killed later became a site for protesting. The protest turned violent after a shooting took place and the fast-food eatery was later set on fire. Thirty-six people were also arrested.