29 Black Women-Owned Makeup Brands To Support Right Now

We know all too well the struggle many a Black girl has had attempting to find makeup products that match her complexion, don’t make her look ashy, and don’t cause her to break out or experience other adverse reactions. Which is why when it comes to makeup products, who better to create them for us than us? In continuing our series spotlighting Black-owned personal care brands. Here are 29 makeup brands owned by Black women.

The belief that “every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty” is what led KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson to create Mented Cosmetics. The full-range makeup brand makes sure every product is “perfectly pigMented ” to match skin tones from light to tan to dark. And all lipsticks are vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic and cruelty-free.