Safety Precautions Not To Forget Now That States Are Reopening

States are opening back up. Some have already been for a while now, and some are slowly poking their heads above the ground to see if it’s safe – they’re taking their time. I was, honestly, very nervous about states re-opening at first. But when I went for the first time to a restaurant and shopping area – with a mask on – and saw the people out and about, I cried. I really did. I had no idea how much I missed seeing the world active. I hadn’t let myself think about how much I missed it because if I started that, I was afraid I’d lose my sanity. But humans are incredibly social people. We need each other for our mental wellness. We also need each other for our financial wellness. I’ve been fortunate to remain employed, but I had to pause and remind myself that, hey, I had the luxury of saying, “It’s not safe to re-open!” because I wasn’t one of the millions of people left jobless because of the shut-down. Ideally, we would have found a vaccine or a cure before re-opening. That didn’t happen. But the second-best thing, I believe, is that we re-open carefully, and both businesses and their customers remember that COVID-19 is at large, and behave accordingly. With that in mind, here are safety precautions you shouldn’t forget just because states have opened back up.

Keep people out of your home

This is not the time to start hosting dinner parties or all-out party-parties. Your home still needs to be your safe space. When people enter your home, they touch your refrigerator door, sink levers, toilet flusher, door handles…everything. If someone is infected, you’ve just created a very dangerous situation for yourself. If you want to see friends, you should still meet them outdoors, away from your home.