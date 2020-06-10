10 Black Women-Owned Shoe Brands To Support Right Now

In just 10 days of nationwide protesting, we’re beginning to see radical changes as leadership in multiple states have begun discussing the very policy reforms we dreamed of seeing when the Black Lives Matter movement first began. And for those protesting with their dollars, we’re also seeing tremendous change as Sharon Chuter, Founder of Uoma Beauty, has challenged fashion and beauty brands to pull up or shut up when it comes to being transparent about just how much they support Black Lives internally and externally.

At MadameNoire we’re continuing our commitment to highlighting brands specifically owned and operated by Black women. Click through to see 10 shoe brands that are run by us.

Salone Monet learned the art of shoemaking in Brooklyn, which is where she made her first pair of nude heels from scratch. But it wasn’t until the Communications grad started working at a shoe store in D.C that she turned her post-graduate gig into a thriving enterprise. Noticing the store only sold one shade of nude, Salone decided she could do better for brown girls and her line of nude heels made in Italy by expert Italian cobblers war born. To date, the brand has been worn by a number of celebs including Yonce herself.