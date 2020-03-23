How Black Celebrities Are Giving Back During During The CoronaVirus Outbreak

There is no shortage of needs across the globe right now as the Coronavirus continues its spread throughout more than 160 countries. Here in America, states are struggling to get necessary medical supplies to prevent more deaths, while everyday citizens are worried about their physical and financial health amid rapid, widespread job loss.

In past times when the government has refused to step up to the plate and look out for the needs of the nation’s most vulnerable, we have turned to the 1% to exercise philanthropy and provide assistance where other agencies won’t. As we wait to see whether the Bill Gates, Elon Musks, and Warren Buffets of the world will step in to help us avoid the medical crisis many healthcare facilities say is inevitable, other celebrities are doing what they can to make sure families have food on their table and other needs are met. Here’s how celebrities are giving back during the outbreak.

Indya Moore

“Pose” star Indya Moore immediately took to social media to use her platform to help those she deemed the “most vulnerable,” Black trans and queer people in need. The actress initially paid out $3000 to 51 individuals who messaged her via Cash App, and as donations started rolling in, she’s been able to send out thousands more. Indya promises to continue providing aid, while operating under Cash App’s $7,500/week pay limit.