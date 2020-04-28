15 Skills To Learn Online During Quarantine

Why not come out of quarantine a bit smarter? More knowledgeable? Boasting a greater skillset? Feeling more capable? More competent? Knowing how to do more on your own, rather than having to hire somebody else to do it for you? It’s not like you’ve got any other plans this evening, right? Happy hour isn’t happening. You aren’t going to the movies. If you are still fortunate to have a job and be working from home during the day, then your evenings at least have become a bit freer. And if you aren’t currently working, then you’ve really got quite a bit of free time on your hands, and educating yourself could increase the chances that you work again, or that you even get a better job when this is all over.

Learning doesn’t even have to be about making more money, though. It can be about feeling confident that, when you need something done in the future, you don’t have to compare prices of professionals, totally in the dark on what a fair price even is. You can do it for the price of free, yourself! Or it can mean finally solidifying certain information in your mind, for a task you often have to do, that you usually need to look up over and over again. It can mean moving some knowledge from the temporary part of your memory to the more permanent part.

Taking an online class is also quite smart right now because it adds structure to these structure-less days, and that’s healthy for the human psyche. It’s good to have a “place” (or online platform) where you’re expected to show up at a given time, on a given day. Here are 15 online classes you should take during quarantine.

Negotiation

Negotiation is a very important skill that you’ll need in every area of your life. Whether you’re negotiating salary with a boss, negotiating rent with a landlord, or negotiating the interest rate on your car loan, knowing how to negotiate can help you walk away from many situations knowing that you didn’t get screwed over. And it shows others you can handle yourself and are not one to take advantage of.