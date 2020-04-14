Keyshia Cole Is Above It, But Big Sis Neffe Had Time For O.T. Genasis: “Crip Walk Yo A– To Take Care Of That Baby!”

As previously reported, rapper O.T. Genasis caught some much deserved flack online for what people have called his bullying of singer Keyshia Cole. The two went from a light back and forth last year after he did a remix (or complete overhaul that is) of her song “Love” to literally being at odds, with him taking things too far over the weekend by joking about her vaginal hygiene.

“She ain’t sh-t. Keyshia Cole ain’t sh-t,” he said in an Instagram Live. “I am. I’m the sh-t. Keyshia Cole ain’t. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. That’s what’s going on. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. Keyshia Cole pu–y smelling like fish sticks [laughs]. Nah, I’m not gon’ talk about her.”

When criticism piled up pretty fast for O.T., who just welcomed a new baby with ex-girlfriend Malika Haqq, he decided to apologize. However, his apology turned into a threat of sorts against her boyfriend, Niko Hale, to keep the star from saying anything he may not like.

“Look @keyshiacole I was really just jokin on dat IG LIVE SH-T..Ppl screen record and blow it out of proportion. Make a ni–a really look thirsty I ain’t trippin,” a post he shared read.

“I just be playin wit u cuz u played with me,” he captioned the post. “I ain’t trippin off you cuh! It’s all just fun. I apologize if I was disrespectful. PS – Just don’t disrespect me neither for yo ni–a have to carry yo weight.”

Cole responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he is so obsessed with her, simply replying, “He acts like he’s a 7 year old. Sir, I’ve never met you in my life.”

But it was her big sister Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh who was absolutely not letting the disrespect fly. She posted a photo of OT and pretty much told him to “Crip walk yo a–” on.

“I will never respect a Greasy disrespectful shadow of a man coming for a woman who has said nothing about you!” she wrote. “Men with Mommy issues trying to tear women down I know you got bullied in school and was always denied by the pretty girls clearly!”

“So Um is this the new normal? We gonna sit here and let him do that and think it’s funny? Sir continue to chase after the woman that is still trying to keep up with a kardashian!” she added. “And you claim to be this gangsta…Crip walk yo a– to take care of that baby! maybe if some fish sticks was in your mouth you would would [sic[ finally shut it!!!!!…pure short man syndrome! come holla at me!!”

Well, that certainly escalated quickly.

Hopefully though, that will be all that needs to be said about this moving forward, but if not, it’s clear that Neffeteria is ready for whatever.