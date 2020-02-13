I Have Been Single But I Am Not Alone: Malika Haqq Talks Support Ex O.T. Genasis Has Given Throughout Her Pregnancy
This past September, Malika Haqq announced, with the help of Clear Blue, that she was expecting a little bundle of joy.
I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner
While the news was met with its fair share of congratulations, people immediately tried to put a few things together. Who was the father of this child?
It didn’t take long for people to speculate that rapper O.T. Genesis, whom Haqq dated off and on for two years, was the father. But given the fact that Malika captioned one of her selfies with the word “Single” in June 2019, there was no certainty. And there was no mention of him on her page or her on his. Instead, we got hilarious, gang-affiliated remixes of R&B songs.
But over the weekend, Genasis posted a picture of himself next to a sign that read, “Malika’s having a baby!” The rapper captioned the photo: “My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!”
Malika attended her baby shower thrown by long-time friend Khloe Kardashian. And in a room full of beautiful brown balloons, Malika took a picture with the father of her child. Answering quite a few questions about their relationship and a bit about their plans moving forward.
Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.
They seem to be on one page with a game plan going forward. Congratulations to both of them. You can check out more pictures of the baby shower on the following pages.
1st party thrown in my honor and I am truly floored. I couldn’t be happier that my son is the reason for this beautiful occasion. The attention to detail, overall soft textures and use of nudes was a beautiful surprise. I’m still overwhelmed with joy by this dream of a day. Special THANK YOU to my sister, my @khloekardashian 🐻
New life is so precious. Being showered with selfless love continues to strengthen me for all the many transitions that will continue to take place. My baby shower was an act of love. Shared with an intimate group whom have been in support of my growing family. Thank you ladies for your wisdom, guidance and support.
A BEARy beautiful Baby Shower!! I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very specific with not wanting color. So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL It turned out beautifully! I could not thank @mindyweiss @andrew_mindyweiss @jeffleatham enough!! I know I’m a lot at times because I’m so specific and I love to micro manage 😉 but you guys always go over the top. You surpass any dream that I have ever conjured up in my head as to how I want something to look. Every time I am WOWED by your work and perfection! Thank you guys for being the best! You literally are my dream team! I would like to give a huge thank you to the @waldorfbevhills for allowing us to use one of your extravagant and beautiful ball room. That balloon tunnel!! What?!! It was out of this world @balloonandpaper !! Thank to everyone who helped put this spectacular shower together! @petersoneventlighting @revelryeventdesign @jandlcakes @dipd_n_dripd @eventcarpetpros @popink @mirmirphoto 📷@johnandjoseph