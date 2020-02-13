I Have Been Single But I Am Not Alone: Malika Haqq Talks Support Ex O.T. Genasis Has Given Throughout Her Pregnancy

This past September, Malika Haqq announced, with the help of Clear Blue, that she was expecting a little bundle of joy.

While the news was met with its fair share of congratulations, people immediately tried to put a few things together. Who was the father of this child?

It didn’t take long for people to speculate that rapper O.T. Genesis, whom Haqq dated off and on for two years, was the father. But given the fact that Malika captioned one of her selfies with the word “Single” in June 2019, there was no certainty. And there was no mention of him on her page or her on his. Instead, we got hilarious, gang-affiliated remixes of R&B songs.

But over the weekend, Genasis posted a picture of himself next to a sign that read, “Malika’s having a baby!” The rapper captioned the photo: “My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!”

Malika attended her baby shower thrown by long-time friend Khloe Kardashian. And in a room full of beautiful brown balloons, Malika took a picture with the father of her child. Answering quite a few questions about their relationship and a bit about their plans moving forward.

They seem to be on one page with a game plan going forward. Congratulations to both of them. You can check out more pictures of the baby shower on the following pages.