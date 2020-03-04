Keyshia Cole, Estranged Husband “Boobie” Gibson And Their New Lovers All Came Together To Celebrate Daniel Jr.’s 10th Birthday

If you’re looking for some positive images of people co-parenting, singer Keyshia Cole and estranged husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson were just that while celebrating their son’s 10th birthday recently.

Cole, along with her partner Niko Hale and Gibson, with his partner Sinfony Rosales, all came together to mark Daniel Jr.’s birthday, which was on March 2. A day later, Hale shared a group photo of all parties, including baby Tobias Hale and Daniel Jr., remarking on how special it was for everyone to support Cole’s firstborn on his big day.

“Late post but we celebrating ya B Day all week u heard!” he wrote. “Glad we were able to come together and make ya day special 💪🏾 Happy Birthday Again my G.”

As for Cole, she shared a message about facing multiple hard times in her life since her son was born, but that, “I must say YOU’VE made the tuff times easier to face, Knowing I’ll always have you! An AMAZING SON, with a gentle soul. #HAPPYBDayDJ love u sooooo much.”

And Gibson shared a sweet story about the first time he laid eyes on his namesake.

“i still remember the first time you opened ya eyes, you cried wit the toughest lil frown but you heard my voice & that smile couldn’t hold itself inside & no matter what else i’ve accomplished in life there’s not another moment thats ever made me more proud!!” he wrote. “Happy Bday June Bug @daniel_gibsonjr i hope it was the best one yet!!”

The estranged couple and their partners threw Daniel a big surprise party with many of his friends and loved ones present. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself, writing about the special day on his own Instagram (yes, he has one) that “My 10th SURPRISE BDAY party WAS EVERYTHING I Wanted 🙏🏽💪🏽 best birthday ever.”

The party actually comes just a little less than two weeks before Cole and Gibson are scheduled to meet up in court for a hearing to finalize their divorce. Court documents obtained by The Blast last year showed that they were obtaining “your FOURTH AND FINAL NOTICE” about it. The former couple were instructed to appear in court or have to deal with a fine for letting their divorce case drag on.

They both stated in 2019 that different things were holding the process up, with Cole saying he needed to change his positioning in his legal docs because he was supposedly seeking full custody and child support. Gibson would later say that they agreed to split time with Daniel Jr. down the middle, so it was just a matter of filing their updated requests and presenting them to the court.

Cole has been seeing singer Niko Hale since 2017, and they share son Tobias together after welcoming him last August. Gibson has been dating Rosales since 2018. Glad to see they could all be one big happy family for Daniel Jr.