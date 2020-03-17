Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis’ Baby Boy Is The Spitting Image Of His Dad

Congrats are in order for Malika Haqq and Odis “O.T. Genasis” Flores. Over the weekend, the reality star gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named Ace Jones Flores.

Haqq took to Instagram Monday to share the news with fans via an image of her and Flores holding Ace’s little hand.

Hours later, the proud papa took to Instagram to share a picture of little Ace with fans.

Followers wasted no time chiming in with well wishes and comments about how much the newborn resembles his father.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” star first announced her pregnancy in September, just three months after ending her two-year relationship with Flores. Despite their decision to go their separate ways, the two remained optimistic about their future together as co-parents.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of she and Flores at her baby shower. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctor apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”

We’re wishing Haqq and Flores the best on their journey as parents and friends.