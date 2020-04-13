A New Baby And The Coronavirus Couldn’t Keep O.T. Genasis From Attacking Keyshia Cole And Her Personal Hygiene

Looks like Malika Haqq might want to come get baby Ace’s father.

While one would think the joys and active schedule of welcoming a new child, or at least the devastation that has been the coronavirus pandemic would get people to go about things differently, not rapper O.T. Genasis. It seems he’s picking up where he left off in his back and forth feud of sorts with singer Keyshia Cole.

While on Instagram Live over the weekend, the rapper publicly disparaged the singer, making comments about her personal hygiene and laughing about it.

“She ain’t shit. Keyshia Cole ain’t shit,” he said. “I am. I’m the shit. Keyshia Cole ain’t. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. That’s what’s going on. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. Keyshia Cole pussy smelling like fish sticks [laughs]. Nah, I’m not gon’ talk about her.”

Late last year he had more of a playful banter with the singer after he did an unofficial Crip remix of her hit “Love” and turned it into “Cuz.” To many people’s surprise, she seemed to not be a fan of his take on it, though she had the full right not to be. She considered pulling her song off of iTunes in retaliation before having a change of heart, deleted her social media for a short time, and said on her Fox Soul show that she simply wanted her classics left alone.

“My only concern—this is a genuine concern. I am trying to get my music where it used to be,” she said in December. “I’m trying to find that passion for the music that I used to have when I was trying to get out of Oakland, I didn’t have no where to go. I didn’t have nobody. But now I’m like I’m smooth sailing. I’m good. Getting my mom right. I’m okay but I’m really trying to get back to where my music used to be. So, I really would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as a artist?”

“I love everybody that sings my songs. I done had Cardi sing my songs, Bruno Mars, Trey Songz singing it in the club,” she continued. “But they keep my lyrics the same, you understand what I’m saying? How I’m going to get paid if you making new lyrics and you ain’t sent me out a check or anything like that? And then people hitting me up, ‘I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same’? I think it’s just kind of hurtful as a artist. There was no, ‘Hey how you doing? What’s up? How you feel about this?’ Because that’s what artists do. If I want to remix a Prince song, I’ma go to Prince and figure out if I can use that.”

O.T. maintained at that time that she was taking things too seriously, noting that he’d helped streams for the original “Love” increase.

“Damn Keyshia [shocked face emoji] it’s like dat? I thought u was from da Bay? I thought it was California love [sad face emoji]” he wrote on Instagram. “A n—a can’t have fun no more lol.”

Things seemed to die down after that, though. That was until rapper 21 Savage took to Instagram Live earlier this month to sing some of his favorite R&B classics. When OT playfully challenged 21 to a sing-off to see who is the true “King of R&B,” Keyshia publicly put her vote behind 21. OT responded, “Don’t start wit me again.” She replied, “Never ‘Started with you’ sir. 😂Now scram. Do the sing off.”

Now that he’s taken to talking about her cleanliness, we have a feeling this may escalate between the two. But with a baby and her son Daniel to worry about, and her focus on her mom’s well-being and sobriety these days, she might just ignore him. That would definitely be for the best.