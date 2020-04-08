Even Michael’s Sister Wants Him To Stop Lying To Meka In This Exclusive Married At First Sight Clip

Throughout Season 10 of Married at First Sight, Michael Watson’s cousin, who he refers to as his sister, Latonya (he was adopted by her mother), has been a constant presence to help Meka Jones feel closer to his family, and to encourage him through rough patches. If you’ll recall, she broke down in happy tears over him getting married in the early episodes, because no one in their family had ever been married before. She also, in a recent episode, met up with Meka to hear her grievances about Michael’s penchant for telling stories. At the time, she seemed to downplay how detrimental his lies could be to the relationship.

But in an exclusive clip shared with us for tonight’s episode, Latonya talks to Michael about the lies he’s told, and recommends that he tell Meka the truth about whatever has been making him uncomfortable if he hopes to make the marriage work.

In the clip, she confronted him about not being totally honest.

“What is that about?” she asked.

“There were situations where I didn’t feel comfortable having conversations with her about different subjects,” he said. “So when conversations came up that I didn’t feel comfortable about, I either avoided or omitted something or omitted details, and I felt very strongly about that.”

Latonya tried to be compassionate to Michael’s feelings, but gave it to him straight.

“When you don’t feel that you can be completely honest, that is a difficult place to be,” she said. “But even when you’re having a difficult time, you just need to say, you know what? Right now, I just don’t feel comfortable talking about that. And if they asked you, you could have given her the reason, and that could have opened up a new dialogue.”

“If you’re not telling her the absolute truth, that relationship is not getting better,” she added. “It’s actually getting worse.”

That’s a fact. Relationships are built on trust, and the fact that Meka hasn’t been able to trust Michael’s word at damn near any point completely stalled their progress. We already laid out a list of the stories he’s told her on and off-camera. That being said, we’ll have to tune in to see if Michael actually takes heed of Latonya’s advice, but considering he was the one who filed for an annulment claiming he’d been the one defrauded, we have a feeling he’s going to stay in victim mode.