G Herbo Says When He Can’t Get Through To GF Taina Williams During Disagreements, Her Mom Emily B Steps In To Help

Things are getting quite serious between Chicago rapper G Herbo and Taina Williams, so much so that her parents are getting involved — but not in the way you think.

During a recent interview with Angela Yee‘s podcast Lip Service, the 24-year-old opened up about his relationship with Taina, including how they overcame drama early on with his ex, if he’s considering marriage, and how they get through some disagreements. On the latter topic, when asked during the chat if they’d ever gotten into to the point where her mother was called to step in and help them figure it out, he admitted that they had. According to him, when they can’t seem to agree, he can count on her mother, Emily Bustamante to help him get her to understand better where he’s coming from.

“Yeah, I ain’t even gon’ lie. It wasn’t bad arguments,” he said. “I probably just would look for, not even guidance, but something — I’m going to give you an example. Her and her mom got a great relationship, so they’re able to talk about stuff. So something she probably wouldn’t be able to understand because she’s probably emotional or angry when I try to break it down to her, I would break it down to her mom. This is what I meant. Her mom would be able to relay it to her from a whole other perspective.”

He made it clear that Emily doesn’t intrude and choose sides.

“She ain’t never told me I was wrong. But even when I am wrong, I done told [Taina], ‘I was wrong. I didn’t mean that.’ It be hard to do, it definitely be hard to do, but I do it. That’s how you know I’m invested.”

After about two years together he appreciates the support from Emily, and also from the men in Taina’s life, including her father and father figure, Fabolous.

“Her mom, Fab, her biological father, they trust her with me 100 percent,” he said. “We can go wherever, they know she’s good with me. They don’t even got to think twice.”

The rapper has said in the past that Taina has been protective of him when it comes to dealing with her parents. Even when they were going through some serious rough patches, including him struggling with addiction, she kept that from them so that they wouldn’t think negatively of him.

“She didn’t [say anything]. She’s real family oriented, so she’s close with her mom and dad. She’s close with her grandparents, but yeah, she didn’t like it all. She didn’t want them to judge me because she knew what type of person I was, but it’s hard to explain that to [somebody else],” he said.

The pair have been an item since 2018. G Herbo was previously in a relationship with Instagram personality Ariana Fletcher, whom he shares 2-year-old son Yosohn Santana with.