“It’s F–k This Ni–a ‘Til He Show Me Otherwise”: T.I. And Fabolous Talk Coping With Their Daughters Dating Fellow Rappers

While speaking on his podcast ExpediTIously earlier this month, T.I. and Fabolous discussed their feelings about being fathers to young women who have found love with men who are of the same industry as them — rappers.

T.I. is the stepfather of 23-year-old singer and TV personality Zonnique Pullins, who is presently dating Baltimore rapper Bad Hunta Izzy, while Fabolous is the stepdad of 21-year-old Taina Williams, who is head over heels for Chicago rapper G Herbo. Fabolous and T.I. have been in the lives of both women since they were little girls.

Knowing the industry and the lifestyle that comes with being in the business (and their own treatment of the women in their lives gone public), both men shared their thoughts on how they’ve coped with their daughters’ relationships when they were admittedly nervous about them at first. Fabolous said he was open to giving G Herbo the benefit of the doubt from the jump, because he knows what it’s like to be judged for his lifestyle.

“Of course I was watchful, but I tried not to be judgmental ’cause I know how we’re judged,” he said. “I know from just walking in a room and you having the title of a rapper, automatically, the bad boy, you doing wrong, infidelity. And that’s not to say those titles — every stereotype comes from experience. It don’t come out of nowhere, so I do understand it. But at the same time, let me not judge him until I know him. That’s what I wanted to do with him.”

T.I. on the other hand, admitted that he was not pleased with Zonnique’s relationship, but as time has passed (they started dating in 2018), he’s decided to keep his concerns to himself and be supportive.

“That makes sense. I have a completely different approach. With me, it’s f–k this ni–a ’til he show me otherwise. You dig what I’m saying?” he said. “I must say, the young man that she’s dealing with, he’s a cool cat. He’s a respectable young man. I even went so far as to check his background, where he’s from and his pedigree seems to come back without a tarnish. So I don’t have anything negative to say about him. However, I am uncomfortable of what may potentially transpire in the future. Now that’s my discomfort exclusively. I don’t share that discomfort with her or him. I try not to let my level of discomfort bleed over into their happiness. I just remain quietly uncomfortable, to myself [laughs].”

Nowadays, T.I. said he’s actually hoping they make it the long haul.

“I’ll admit this, they’ve lasted a lot longer than I expected, so at this point, I’m rooting for them to go all the way,” he added.

