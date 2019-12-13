Chrissy Lampkin Says Present Day Emily B “Is Not The Same Person” She Was Back On Love And Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”

Though they were only on Love and Hip Hop: New York, the original installment of the popular VH1 franchise, for two seasons, Chrissy Lampkin and Emily Bustamante formed a lasting friendship. According to Lampkin, she is the only original cast member she still speaks to.

“Only friendship I really developed was Emily,” she said in a new VH1 YouTube clip ahead of Monday’s premiere of Season 10.

When asked about fellow LHHNY OGs Mashonda Tifrere, ex-wife of Swizz Beatz, and Somaya Reece, she scoffed.

“No, I do not keep in contact with Mashonda,” she said. “Somaya Reece? No! Not at all.”

As for her OG nemesis Yandy Smith-Harris, Lampkin says please don’t ask her anything about that woman.

“I am so sick of y’all asking me about Yandy!” she said. “We don’t have a relationship! I don’t see her. Even if she was standing right here I wouldn’t see her. I don’t see her.”

When asked about Olivia Longott, Lampkin reiterated that she only speaks with Bustamante, whose life and relationship with rapper Fabolous is in a much better space than it was when the friends were on the show in 2011 and 2012. The couple have appeared to be more lovey-dovey than ever before following the domestic dispute that went public in 2018.

“No, I haven’t spoken to Olivia either. Like I’m telling you, I’m just a different person in a different space. Only person I see is Emily,” she said. “Emily is not the same person y’all, don’t get it twisted. She’s not that timid — she was never really that timid person that she came across to be. She was just very uncomfortable and she was in a relationship that was…difficult at the time. I guess it looks like things are smoothing out now.”

Lampkin’s main focus, though, is on her own relationship with rapper Jim Jones, which is in a great place thanks to a big move she made.

“I’ve been living in Miami for the past four years and it’s been a breath of fresh air for our relationship,” she said. “He has to come and see me, he has to pursue me. It’s not like I’m home and just waiting for him to come home when it’s convenient at the end of his day. I think that’s what I had done wrong for so long. I made him too comfortable. When you keep a n—a on his toes, he’ll pursue you.”

“Long-distance relationships work if you trust one another,” she added. “There are risks involved, but if your happiness is more important than the risks, then I say you do what you gotta do for your happiness.”

As successful as the relocation has been for their relationship, they still haven’t decided to marry, and at this point, she’s fine with that.

“We are not married. I’m not planning a wedding, he’s just my guy and that’s how it is,” she said. “Yes I still have a ring. He’s like a part of me now. He’s like my family, whether we’re married or not. He’s my go-to. He gets on my f–kin’ nerves just like any relationship. I used to think that a wedding was important, but I think a bond is more important. A friendship is what makes a relationship last, because you’re not always in love. You may always love that person but there are times when you’re not always on the same page and that friendship is what keeps you together.”