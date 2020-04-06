Facing Criticism Following Daughter’s Arrest, Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Tried “To Be The Best Father Possible”

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is sending a message to people who have questioned his parenting of his kids after his daughter found herself in serious legal trouble over the weekend.

As previously reported, Iyanna Mayweather was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after attacking a young woman present at the Houston home of her on-again, off-again beau, rapper NBA Youngboy. She and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical, culminating in Iyanna stabbing the woman in her arms. She was later released on $30,000 bond and was seen back in the rapper’s home, by his side, with him calling her his “wife” like nothing happened.

This isn’t the first time Iyanna has tried to fight a woman over the rapper. Back in February she got into a physical altercation with a young woman rumored to be one of his female companions outside of the Westin Hotel in Dallas.

Since her situation has turned into something that could have been deadly, plenty of people have commented about the 19-year-old’s upbringing and how despite the lavish lifestyle Floyd provided for her, she’s out here fighting for the affection of a 20-year-old rapper with four children.

Seemingly sending a message to those with such criticisms, Floyd shared a video on Sunday night of him with his son Koraun, training him on some boxing moves. He captioned the clip, “Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible. #DaddyDuties”

Floyd shares daughter Iyanna with ex-girlfriend Melissa Brim. He has three other children, Zion, Koraun and daughter Jirah with late ex, Josie Harris.

It has a been a rough few weeks for the boxer. This latest incident, a parental nightmare, comes just weeks after the shocking death of Josie, which seems to have hit him particularly hard, and the passing of his uncle and trainer, boxer Roger Mayweather. He has no direct comment just yet on Iyanna’s situation, and neither does her mother, Melissa.