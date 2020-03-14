Floyd Mayweather Posts Photo Tribute To Ex-Girlfriend And Mother Of His Three Children Josie Harris

Floyd Mayweather is grieving the loss of Josie Harris, his former longtime girlfriend and mother of three of his children. The 43-year-old retired boxer posted a series of throwback photos of him and Harris dating back to the 90s. He posted captions like “My Heart,” “My Rock,” “My Love,” “My Sweetheart” and ” My Family.”

Harris was found unresponsive in her car outside of her home near Santa Clarita, CA Monday night and was later pronounced dead. The coroner’s office and investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

“It will take a while to figure that out,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV.

Harris and Mayweather have three children, 20-year-old Koraun, 18-year-old Zion and 15-year-old Jirah.

The former lovebirds had a rocky relationship throughout the years filled with domestic violence allegations as well as a lawsuit. Mayweather even served a 90-day sentence in 2010 after being convicted of assaulting Harris in their home in front of their children.

Mayweather later denied these domestic violence allegations during an interview with Katie Couric and alleged that Harris was absuing drugs.

“Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen. I look in your face and say, ‘No, that didn’t happen.’ Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then you know what? … I’m guilty of restraining a person.”

This led to Harris filing a $20 million defamation lawsuit against Mayweather. They were due back in court in Decemeber 2020.

Harris told USA Today back in 2014 that she would have to take Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, before every encounter with Mayweather.

“For some reason I still get anxiety when I know that he is on his way. I have no idea why, but I get really overwhelmed when I know that I have to be around him.”