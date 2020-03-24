Josie Harris Was Allegedly Penning A Tell-All About Floyd Mayweather: “I Was Really Afraid For My Life”

Before her untimely death, Josie Harris was reportedly in the process of writing a tell-all book, which detailed her toxic relationship to Floyd Mayweather and the years of abuse that she allegedly suffered at the hands of the legendary boxer.

A friend of Harris, who has chosen to remain anonymous, released excerpts of the book to The Sun because “Josie deserves to have her voice heard, now more than ever.”

In addition to addressing how the pair met as teens, Harris recounted the six violent episodes that allegedly occurred during the relationship. Among the most disturbing accounts was what she described as her “last beatdown,” which took place in front of the former couple’s three children. According to the excerpts, the attack, which jolted Harris out of her sleep, was allegedly fueled by Mayweather’s belief that Harris was seeing a man named CJ and that she was spending money on him.

“My eyes flew open to the sound of my own screams. Pain was searing through my skull when I looked up and saw Floyd,” the excerpt reads. “He was holding the back of my hair, standing over me with one hand, punching the back of my head with the other… dragging me off the sofa and pulling me across the room.”

“Furniture in the living room was falling as he pulled me like a rag doll,” the account goes on. “Floyd, listen to your kids. You’re doing this in front of your kids…”

She recalls trying to fight back to no avail, while her attempts to defend herself only made the boxer angrier.

“His mood had become even darker now, and I was really afraid for my life. I knew I had to get help,” the excerpt goes on. “’I’ll stop hitting you when you go down, b***h!’” Mayweather allegedly replied.

According to the account, Harris cried for her children to seek help from security before she “was killed.” The couple’s son Koraun is said to have defied his father’s orders to stay put and jumped over a fence to get help for his mother.

The incident left Harris with brain contusions and a sprained arm. She described feeling embarrassed when paramedics arrived.

“I didn’t want to say the things I had to say about Floyd Mayweather,” she reportedly wrote.

In the book, she went on to confess that both she and Mayweather had been violent to one another throughout the relationship before adding that she knew “this had to be the last beat down.”