Josie Harris, Ex-Girlfriend And Mother Of Three Of Floyd Mayweather’s Children, Found Dead At 40

The ex-girlfriend and mother of three of Boxer Floyd Mayweather‘s children was found dead in her car on Tuesday night. She was 40 years old.

Police officers were called to Josie Harris‘s home in Valencia, Calif. around 9:30 p.m. according to TMZ, and upon arrival, they found her unresponsive in her vehicle. They pronounced her dead on the scene.

The site reports that so far, police don’t believe foul play was involved and are looking into her case as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide.

There has been no public statement as of yet from Mayweather, as he and Harris reportedly were together from 1995 to 2010 and shared sons Koraun, Zion and daughter Jirah.

They had a pretty contentious relationship, both when they were together and when they were co-parenting. She accused him of battering her on more than one occasion, but in 2011 he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for battery against her in a case where she accused him of attacking her in front of their children in 2010. She also sued him for $20 million for defamation after a 2015 interview with Katie Couric. During the conversation, he addressed the attack on Harris, claiming she had been on drugs and he simply was restraining her. That case, surprisingly, was still ongoing. The two had also been in a custody battle over their son Zion, who in 2018 fled her home to stay with his father and she wanted him returned.

Outside of her relationship with Mayweather and being a mother, Harris was also an actress and aspiring author. She appeared on Starter Wives Confidential and the movie Exit 38. She was also reportedly working on a book to help domestic abuse survivors.

During an interview in 2014 about moving on from her past tumultuous relationship and leaving behind the glamorous life that came with it, Harris told USA Today she was glad to finally have peace for herself and her children.

“Yeah, I would like to have a private jet,” she said. “I have only got one car but it fits all of us, it gets us around. It is a nice, safe vehicle, and I wouldn’t trade going back into an abusive situation to be able to fly on private jets and run around with Hermes bags and nice shoes. I would rather be barefooted, on the beach, in a tent.”