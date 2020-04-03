Bambi Addresses Claims She Began Relationship With Scrappy When He Was Still With Erica Dixon: “I’ve Never Been A Side Anything”

Bambi of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta took to Instagram Live following this week’s episode of the show to set the record straight about her issues with rapper LightSkinKeisha. She also attempted to clear up allegations that she started her relationship with Scrappy while he was still with ex Erica Dixon, giving her no room to come at the LHHATL newbie.

While talking to another friend, she cleared up what people saw on Monday’s episode, noting that she never said that LightSkinKeisha stole her friend’s ex-man, Coca Vango. What she says she did say that she claims was cut out was that Keisha’s “a snake a b—h. She was with my homegirl calling her ‘sis,’ all in her house, all in her clothes, talking about ‘oh my God, I love y’all relationship. Y’all so cute.’ And then at the same time, you f–king on her man.”

“So she didn’t take nobody’s man,” she added. “My homegirl, she actually broke up with the n–ga and [Keisha] was able to slide in.”

At least Bambi has consistency… she TRULY kept that SAME energy with Keisha…#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/umDkzqWLNj — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 31, 2020

Bambi also claims that Keisha and Scrappy never actually worked together on a track. They were never in the studio together, and instead, a DJ put recorded verses of Scrappy and Keisha on a track together. Her husband took down the Instagram post promoting the song because Bambi says he wasn’t being paid for the posting.

As for those who said she was going at Keisha because she didn’t have a storyline, she hit back, claiming she doesn’t need a storyline because “I’m going to get my check regardless.”

During one part of the Live, she had to speak on her own romantic past, as someone asked her if it was true that she started messing with Scrappy while he was still with Erica. That claim was initially made by Erica during the Season 3 LHHATL reunion.

“B—h, no! First of all, at the end of the day, if that was my position it would still be my position. I’ve never been a side anything,” she said. “So if you can roll back some footage of me f–king with Scrapp when he was in a relationship, please find it for me. I want facts. ”

And once again, she spoke about that less than flattering scene of her in a hot tub with Benzino, a married Kirk Frost and a flock of other women who were all over Rasheeda’s man.

“First of all, what the f–k y’all want me to do? Push the b—hes off of Kirk? I didn’t know Kirk like that at the time, I didn’t know Rasheeda. I didn’t know what the f–k was going on in their relationship,” she said. “My issue is with my friend and somebody pretending to be her friend but having sex with her man at the same time. I was single, I was with a single person at the same time, so that don’t even got nothing to do with it. One don’t even have nothing to do with the other. Nobody was kikiing with Rasheeda and then f–king on her man.”

She wrapped up her thoughts about the backlash she’s received for not wanting to associate with LightSkinKeisha by saying she’s simply being a loyal friend.

“Whoever’s saying you think it’s not my business, you obviously don’t have any friends,” she said. “I don’t have to be around someone who’s snake to my friend. I just don’t.”