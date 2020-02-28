Are Lil Scrappy & His Wife Bambi Expecting Baby Number 2?

It looks like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta may have another cast mate added to the mix in the near future!

According to an exclusive from TMZ, Lil Scrappy whose real name is Darryl Richardson, and his wife, Adizia “Bambi” Benson are anticipating a second bundle of joy, with a close source to the couple revealing that Bambi is about 18 weeks.

The new baby will join big brother Breland who was born in September 2018. Scrappy also has a 14-year-old daughter named Emani from a previous relationship with former cast mate Erica Dixon. And for Emani it will make her a big sister for the third time after her mother welcomed twin girls last year. So the new addition will only add more flavor to the already blooming, blended family.

Scrappy and Bambi are still keeping the information mum and have yet to reveal the gender.

In a radio interview with V-103 Atlanta last year he expanded upon his feelings about fatherhood and how it’s changed him.

“That’s the realest I done felt in a long time,” he began. “Because I’m a daddy, a hands on daddy. My daughter like she 14, finna go to high school, shout out to Emani on her way to basketball practice right now, doing her basketball thing. Just to have a little guy who looks up to me, and I didn’t even catch it a first. He watches me, just watch me, and is like, ‘Oh that’s how you do it.’ So I gotta be on point. Got to teach him how to be a man.”

Scrappy continued, saying that he’s already observed Breland will be a momma’s boy just like him.

On social media, the two routinely share images of themselves with their kids enjoying life.

As the new season of LHHATL approaches, maybe we will see it all play out on the big screen.

Congratulations to the family on their new addition!