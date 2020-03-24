LHHATL: People Brought Up Bambi Dipping In Hot Tubs With Kirk Frost After Her “Girl Code” Comments, Now She’s Responding

Does Bambi need to be holding grudges about women breaking girl code? The Internet says no, ma’am.

During last night’s episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, we were formally introduced to rapper LightSkinKeisha (don’t ask me about the name), Though she’s new to some viewers, she’s an up-and-coming ATL MC, and she was presented alongside her partner, fellow artist Coca Vango. And while they look like they’re not interested in being caught up in drama, Keisha shared that she’s had some issues with LHHATL veteran Scrappy. They were involved in making a song together some time ago, but after Scrappy shared the song on his social media, he immediately took the track down and never explained why. Not only that, but when Keisha and her man would see Scrappy in public, he would often act like he didn’t know them depending on who he was around — like his wife.

As it turns out, this change in behavior was all because of Bambi. It seems she is friends with a young woman who used to be in a relationship with Coca Vango, and claims Keisha started to romantically push up on him when that relationship was going on. Though that wasn’t her man, and the situation didn’t happen recently, when Keisha’s name was brought up during the episode, Bambi said that she didn’t like the girl. Not only that, she said, “I don’t know LightSkinKeisha personally, but I know enough not to f–k with her.”

“I’m big on girl code and not going for a man who’s taken. That’s some fake a– wannabe City Girls homewrecker sh-t.”

Well, her words came back to haunt her pretty quickly.

If you’ll recall, back when Kirk Frost first started jeopardizing his marriage to Rasheeda for no good reason in early seasons of LHHATL, he hopped in a hot tub with his with friend Benzino and a gaggle of women. One of those women was Bambi, who was not a cast member at the time and had previously appeared on Basketball Wives. People brought that up in full force on Twitter to combat her claims that she’s big on girl code. There were also claims that when she started dating Scrappy, he was still dealing with Erica Dixon, the mother of his daughter. All that being said, people asked where her girl code was during those times. You know Twitter never forgets.

After being called out for being a hypocrite, Bambi actually decided to address her detractors.

“Not sure why I was supposed to care about what Kirk was doing when I didn’t know him or Rasheeda at the time and I was clearly there with the single person. It’s not that hard.”

Interesting point, but it seems she knew that he was married to Rasheeda. She said in a radio interview in 2013 at the time the episode aired that “Kirk is my boy, I love Rasheeda. I don’t know what happened in there but it got a little intense.” She also said in that same interview that she brought those girls to the cabin party where the hot tub situation happened. However, she said the girl involved with Kirk was not her friend.

So it seems if we’re talking about girl code, she hasn’t been the most loyal to it herself.

Check out all the commentary about the Bam following last night’s episode by hitting the flip: