Rasheeda Says Critics Of Her Marriage To Kirk Frost “Haven’t Even Been In A Relationship For Five Minutes, Let Alone 20 Years”

Aside from drama about who needed to get their tubes tied or snipped, during the premiere of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta on Monday, we watched as Rasheeda and Kirk Frost celebrated 20 years of marriage. They admitted it certainly hadn’t been easy to make it that far, especially with the relationship issues they’ve had play out on the show alone, but making it work was worth it.

Rasheeda reiterated that during a recent interview with Essence, where they asked her about the lessons she and Kirk have learned along the way.

“The road can get really, really rough,” she said. “You have to communicate and figure out a way to make sure you’re taking care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends and we’ve been through our ups and our downs. The good times are really good and the bad times are bad — but they’re experiences. We understand each other a lot more, and we’re just making sure we make time for each other when it seems like things are getting kind of crazy.”

And there has been plenty of crazy over the years, from hot tub shenanigans with other women to Kirk having a child outside of the marriage. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old reality star and businesswoman says such hurdles brought them closer together.

“I think not only has it made me stronger, but it’s also made our foundation stronger,” she said. “Being on reality television, sometimes you don’t want to share because you’re embarrassed. But on some real sh-t, everybody’s life isn’t what they [pretend] it is on social media. I’ve met so many people who have been through the same thing and then it turns into a testimony. People say, ‘oh my God, you helped me make it through my situation.’ It was hurtful, painful, and it was devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that’s what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our life transparently. That’s what we signed up for, and that’s what we did.”

Choosing to stick around and mend things has been applauded by the Frosts’s friends and co-stars, but the general public has had plenty to say about it. Rasheeda has not been able to avoid seeing the criticism, but she doesn’t care about any of it.

“I’m going to be honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak on the decisions that I make,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do.”

And for the record, Rasheeda says she chose to stay in the relationship because Kirk proved he had changed, even if other people couldn’t see it. It wasn’t for them to see anyway.

“One reason our marriage has been able to continue is because he’s made a 360. I went through a real deep, dark period with it, and it wasn’t an easy thing for me,” she said. “I haven’t always been perfect and neither has he. We’ve been through our share of a lot of different things, but you’re either going to fight or you’re going to let it go. That’s just the end of it. We fought for ours.”