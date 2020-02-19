Princess Love Says She Asked God For A Man Who Would Always Love Her — So He Gave Her Son, Epik

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Princess Love and estranged husband Ray J, the mother of two is getting all the love she needs from her infant son, Epik.

The Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star shared a photo of the boy resting and shared a pretty heartfelt caption, a popular unattributed quote.

“I asked God to send me a man who will always love me..so he gave me a son,” she wrote.

And while many people understood what she was getting at, the whole daddy’s girl, mama’s boy bond, there were some who thought she was putting too much hope and pressure into and onto her baby boy due to the issues currently going on with her marriage.

“Sis he is your SON not your HUSBAND,” someone commented, a statement that would garner more than 200 likes. “Besides, only GOD never disappoints us. Children surprise you too when they grow up and live their own lives. Let’s mentally elevate”

However, Princess, never one to not have a good clapback ready, responded by letting the woman know not to read so deeply into a simple quote.

“he’s not my husband? Omg I didn’t know that,” she replied. “y’all need to calm TF down, it’s just a quote.”

Princess also shared a similar sentiment towards her firstborn, daughter Melody, saying, “A mother’s treasure is her daughter.”

And while some of those messages may have truly just been about sharing her love and adoration for her kids, Princess made it clear where she stands on love in her most recent Instagram post, which read, “I’m no longer following my heart. That b—h gives bad directions.”

Princess Love and Ray J have been trying to figure things out ever since she accused him of leaving her and daughter Melody by themselves in a hotel room after they disagreed on the idea of moving to Las Vegas. Despite welcoming son Epik soon after, Ray admitted that they were not in the best place romantically but on the same page about co-parenting.

“We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters,” he told In Touch. “In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

“Keep us in your prayers — God will make it work,” he added.

Princess kept her thoughts on the matter much more succinct, responding to a fan question on Instagram not too long about about whether or not they’re reconciling by saying, “Not right now .. right now we’re just focused on the kids.”