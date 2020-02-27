These Habits Make Therapy A Waste Of Time

If you are going to take the step of going to therapy, you may as well make the most of it, right? If you are new to therapy, the entire concept of opening up to a stranger—not to mention delving into the more private corners of your mind—can be scary. You don’t know what to expect. So, if you’ve been brave enough to overcome those fears and make that appointment, don’t you want to go all the way and get better in therapy? It probably isn’t free, and possibly not that cheap (though there are affordable ways to get therapy if you know where to look). Ultimately, you’re spending time and probably some cash on this thing, so why not get some use out of it?

Okay, so now that we’ve agreed on that, let’s talk about how many individuals waste their time in therapy. I actually have two friends who are therapists and tell me, “You wouldn’t believe how many people come in and waste both of our time. I honestly feel bad accepting money from them. But, they insist on being here, and not doing the work.” While therapy can be a place to just vent, it should be for more than that. If you just need to clear your mind, you have a journal for that. Therapists are trained professionals who can help you understand your thoughts, behavioral patterns, and mind potentially better than you ever could on your own. If you’ve decided to trust one then trust her, and do what she asks of you. She didn’t get that multi-hundred-thousand-dollar license just to listen to you complain about your loud neighbor. On that note, here are habits that make therapy a waste of time. If you find yourself doing them, cut it out. Or your healing could take decades.

Skipping sessions

Your therapist has a plan in mind for you, and part of that plan requires you to see her with some regularity. So when you skip sessions, you set yourself back in your progress. Make therapy a priority. Don’t skip it to go out with friends. Don’t skip it because you don’t think you need it that week. Follow through with the plan here.