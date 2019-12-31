Ray J And Princess Love Welcome Baby Boy

Singer, actor and entrepreneur Ray J and his wife Princess Love go through plenty of drama. But in the midst of their tumultuous relationship, the two do manage to produce some beautiful children. It seems like they just added another one to the fold.

Yesterday evening, Ray J posted a video of the family celebrating Christmas with one another. The video, soundtracked by Ray J, begins with Melody opening gifts under an all pink Christmas tree. We see the family boarding a private jet and then what appears to be on vacation. And then the scene changes to Princess Love in the hospital room. The video is titled, “New Baby Alert.”

On Twitter, Ray J shared the caption: “I love you princess love! So proud of you. Strongest women [sic] in the world and the mother of my children ❤ ❤ ❤ <3”

I should mention that in the description for the 1:48 second video, Ray J writes,

“I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t even wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be something very special.”

Before this video, Ray J posted a shorter clip of his eldest child Melody staring into the bed Ray J and Princess had prepared for their son. He captioned it with three blue shirt emojis.

I hope these not-so-subtle social media posts mean that Princess delivered a healthy baby boy and these two are working on putting their drama at least to the back burner while Princess recovers.

Congratulations to these two!