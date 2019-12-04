“I Gotta Do Better” Ray J Apologizes To Princess Love On The Wendy Williams Show

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the drama between singer/actor/reality star/entrepreneur Ray J. and his wife Princess Love. Up until this point, Princess has been doing most of the talking. Princess has been updating her Instagram speaking about Ray J. leaving her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train Awards.

The two went back and forth with Princess claiming that she was ready to be done with the entire marriage.

We’ll never know what the status of their relationship is from day to day. But during a recent sit down with Wendy Williams, Ray J. shared his side of the story.

Wendy: You’re still married, I think. Can we talk about you and Princess Love?

Ray J: Absolutely. Hey Princess. I love you baby, if you’re watching. Hey Melody. I love y’all. I’ll be home soon.

Wendy: When you were in Vegas, that wasn’t a good look. I still have a job to do. You and Princess Love you got in a fight in Vegas. You left your pregnant Princess Love on the side of the road, while you, according to her, left her on the side of the road with your baby while you went to the strip club. And you blocked her from calling you. And here she is eight months pregnant. She could have delivered right there.

Ray J: I love you, Princess. And again, look, it didn’t happen like that. I would never leave my baby and my wife stranded. I would die first. They were at the hotel and that’s what she considered stranded at the time. But she’s right. I’m not going to even defend it. Baby, I was wrong. You are right.

Wendy: What were you fighting about?

Ray J: We were fighting about—I wanted to stay in Vegas and she wanted to live In LA.

Wendy: What’s the attraction to live in Vegas?

Ray J: I’m done with Vegas. I hate Vegas. Never again.

Wendy: The intervention to set you right—were Brandy and your mom Sonja to set you right?

Ray J: Princess made it pretty clear enough. At the end of the day, I have to compromise. I have to do better as a husband. I gotta do better thought. And I have to understand that my wife is pregnant and I have to think a little more wiser.

Wendy: Are you a faithful man? Is it an open marriage?

Ray J: It would never be like that. I would never get married if it wasn’t super locked between us. What we got to work on is keeping our circle tight, where it’s just me, her and our babies.

Wendy: Why weren’t you wearing it at the airport?

Ray J: My hands was ashy. And I didn’t have no lotion on. So when I get up to the gate, I didn’t have no lotion. I’m looking for the lotion. Right there, boom, they got the picture. Look, when you Black and you wash your hands after you go to the bathroom, they get ashy.

You can watch the full interview with Wendy in the video below.