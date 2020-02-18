LHHNY: The Fact That Cyn Santana And Tahiry Jose Are Bickering Over Joe Budden When He Cheated On Them Both Is A Problem

The drama between Cyn Santana and Tahiry Jose on Love and Hip Hop New York is really confusing to watch. Either Joe Budden is a serious catch that we’re underestimating, or bickering over who is “THE ex” is the ultimate ego stroke because these ladies have had more than one very awkward conversation pertaining to him that really didn’t need to go that way.

Why? For one, both Cyn and Tahiry are Joe’s exes. Neither of them is presently in a romantic relationship with him to need to better understand his interactions with his ex, or to need to have an understanding with the mother of his child. The fact that their conversations are always so tense is interesting, especially since they don’t need to be conversing in the first place.

But secondly and most importantly, they both chose to leave Joe when they had the chance after claiming he’d been unfaithful to them (in both cases, he denied such claims).

Who could forget that he proposed to Tahiry in the middle of Times Square a few years ago only for her to say no? She told him in that moment she couldn’t trust him or believe in him because one minute he could be a great boyfriend and the next he had another woman’s foundation on her pillow in their shared bedroom. She wasn’t that desperate to be married to him that she was willing to put up with an unhealthy relationship. She left that situation behind — or so we all assumed.

And as for Cyn, the mother of his son Lexington, she left him after finding out he was corresponding inappropriately with someone else, and they got in a big argument about it when they met up to get on a better page to co-parent earlier in Season 10. If you’ll also recall, Cyn told VH1 icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her Brunch with Tiffany show that leaving that relationship behind was the best decision she ever made.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, my peace and for me and my son, you know what I mean? It was a decision that I had to make on my own. This wasn’t a unison thing,” she said last year. “Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision that I’ve made in my entire life. In the 26 years I have of living on this earth, the best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

They’re beautiful women. Both seem intelligent, positive and have made great things happen for themselves since moving on from being with the rapper and podcast host. They understand the importance of putting their happiness first.

So seriously, I need someone to explain to me how we got here on Monday night’s episode:

"I'm *THE* ex"………😳😳😳 Tahiry let's Cyn know that when it comes to Joe's exes, she's the fave… #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/cUz8Jy0c09 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) February 18, 2020

Why are two women who are no longer romantically involved with Joe going all out to show one another that they will always be the most important former woman in his life? In last night’s episode we watched Cyn and Joe walk in hand-in-hand to Erica Mena and Safaree’s baby shower to make a “statement,” even though they were no longer together. However, the minute Cyn noticed that Joe went over to greet Tahiry and talk with her, she was ready to leave the soiree.

And then we have Tahiry, agreeing to meet up and acting as though she is above the pettiness of bickering with another one of Joe’s exes only to do just that. While she was initially very forthcoming about the fact that she was not with Joe and didn’t want him back this season, during last night’s “spicy” discussion, she made it clear that she was “THE ex” that he would always “vibe” with. She also said that Joe hadn’t been honest with Cyn about how much they kept in communication, including how recently those conversations happened.

The past, kids, chemistry, a whole host of things were thrown in each other’s faces, and for what exactly? To have the honor of being the most special disrespected ex? To be able to say they will always have a place in Joe’s heart but can’t get him to stay faithful? He didn’t think about Lexington when you claim he was disrespecting you, Cyn. He also wasn’t thinking about the years you supported him and that you were together when he disrespected you, Tahiry. That being said, they need to save it, because somewhere Joe was watching this scene incredibly flattered and pleased with himself while these two made themselves look quite pressed. They’re better than that…

