Tahiry Opens Up About Turning Down Joe Budden’s Public Proposal: “People Loved Us Together, But I Couldn’t Do It”

Tahiry has been absent from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise for years, but now the 40-year-old is prepped for her return back to the hit reality TV show.

One of the most memorable moments on “Love & Hip Hop” was one of the most heartbreaking for both Tahiry and her then boyfriend, Joe Budden. Back in 2014, Joe publicly proposed to Tahiry, and Tahiry turned him down in front of a crowd of people in Times Square.

Now Tahiry is opening up about the moment, telling the hosts of “The Real” that she has no regrets about saying no.

“Well, he proposed in a public place so, I mean…I don’t regret it,” Tahiry said on a recent episode of the daytime show.

“I didn’t know that I was that brave. It was one of the most important chapters of my life on national TV. I believe that the show had 5.1 million viewers at the time. So, to be able to say no to the man I thought at that moment was supposed to be my forever was big.”

Even though millions were watching, Tahiry did not let the pressure influence her decision.

“I had to do what was best for me,” she said of the failed proposal.

“I knew that that ring would come with show specials, the wedding specials…we were so big. People loved us together, but I couldn’t do it. [It was] what my gut told me to do so I had to follow my gut. None of that mattered if the relationship wasn’t healthy.”

Looking back, Tahiry is grateful their relationship did not move forward.

“I have no regrets.” she said.

“Of course, I love him. I love him as a person, yeah.”

Clips from the upcoming season tease a potential Joe and Tahiry reunion, even though Joe is currently in an estranged relationship with his ex-fiance, Cyn Santana.

But Tahiry wouldn’t give fans any tea on the status of her relationship with Joe.

“You guys have to tune in!” she said.

You can watch the clip below.