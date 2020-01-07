Joe Budden Can Somehow “Understand” Why Kevin Hart Cheated In His Marriage

Joe Budden tackled Kevin Hart’s 2017 cheating scandal in a recent episode of his self-titled podcast.

Like many of us, the rapper tuned into Hart’s latest Netflix special, Don’t F**k This Up, where Hart and his wife Eniko, spoke out for the first time to jointly discuss Hart’s infidelity which was privately filmed on tape, but exposed to the public. At the time the video circulated, Eniko was eight months pregnant.

Hart later expressed the video was part of an extortion attempt made by Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson, a former member of his close circle who reportedly threatened to release the tape unless he received payment. While the felony extortion charge has been dropped, Jackson still remains in litigation over the incident.

“He works really hard. I can work harder. Like, I can see how n—as cheat… In thinking about how hard he works, sometimes you’re not home but for 10 seconds in the day, for however many days. And I as a man can understand how that can be difficult,” Budden began.

Budden battled cheating in past relationships and was recently accused by his fiancé Cyn Santana of being unfaithful. Their relationship problems played out on the last season of Love & Hip Hop as Cyn expressed she felt emotionally and sexually neglected by Budden soon after the birth of their son Lexington.

Cyn and Budden have since reconciled to peacefully co-parent, but their path to understanding is currently playing out on the reality show’s current season.

“I know how I was feeling just going to work however many hours I was going to work and spending very little time at home. We don’t have to get into that right now, but as men, I think y’all know what I’m saying. And I understand that about him. And I like the way that he, his wife and his friends even attacked that aspect of things, the cheating.”

In regards to Hart’s sex tape, Budden said he would be inclined to paying up the money to keep the tape from coming out.

“I might have paid the n—a that was trying to blackmail me and ruin my household… I wouldn’t have given him 20K but I would’ve sent a lot of texts. I would have been doubling and tripling texts.”

The conversation begins at the 48:42 mark.